Nokia 3.4 specifications and price leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 09, 2020 2:21 pm

HMD Global is expected to announce a bunch of new phones like Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3. Now the Nokia 3.4 specifications and price has leaked online.

As per a new report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 3.4 will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The phone will be powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

For the cameras, the Nokia 3.4 will come with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel.

Nokia 3.4 will pack a 4,000mAh battery and will come preinstalled with Android 10 OS. It is likely to come with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Nokia 3.4 base model of the Nokia 3.4 may carry £129.60 price tag (roughly Rs. 12,700). The phone will come in two variants with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM + 64GB of storage. It will likely to come in Purple, Grey, and Blue colours.

As per earlier renders leaked, the smartphone will feature a similar design as seen with Nokia C5 Endi. However, the Nokia 3.4 will come with a punch-hole design. The back panel comes with a triple-camera setup with a circular camera module and just beneath it, you will find a fingerprint sensor and Nokia logo. The right side features volume controls and a power on/off button.


