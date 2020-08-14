Advertisement

Nokia 2.4 storage and colour variants leaked online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 14, 2020 1:13 pm

Nokia 2.4 will come in two configurations - 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Nokia 2.4 with codename Wolverine is said to be launched at the upcoming IFA 2020 event in Berlin, which is scheduled for September this year. Now ahead of the launch, the storage and colour variants of Nokia 2.4 have leaked online.

As per the report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 2.4 will come in two configurations - 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The report also mentions that the phone will have three colour options namely, Blue, Grey, and Purple.

Separately, Nokia 2.4 has also been spotted in a US FCC listing revealing 4,500mAh battery. It shows Nokia 2.4 has four variants - TA-1277, TA-1270, TA-1274, and TA-1275. Among these, the TA-1270 could be the dual-SIM edition of the Nokia 2.4.

Nokia 2.4 will be the successor of the Nokia 2.3 smartphone. The Nokia 2.4 is powered by the MediaTek MT6762V/WB chipset, which is the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. To recall, the Nokia 2.3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

Nokia 2.4 phone will have 2 GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10. It could be sporting a 6.5-inch display. The phone is likely to come with a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it will have a front camera of 5-megapixel.

Apart from Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 smartphones are also likely to be announced at IFA 2020.

