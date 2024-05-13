1 phone 3 names: Is HMD Arrow different from HMD Pulse And HMD Vibe?

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) recently announced the Pulse series smartphones in Europe and while you’d think the device would have the same model name in other regions when launched, that’s not the case. HMD is all set to launch the Pulse in India but with a different name that’s most likely to be called as HMD Arrow as per reports.

HMD ran a campaign in India with the hashtag “#HMDNameOurSmartphone” and after browsing through a considerable amount of entries, suggesting names like Indhumanoid, Manbha, Naruto, Brahmos and more, HMD seems to have chosen the name Arrow, as announced by the Rajasthan Royals IPL Team’s X handle, for whom HMD is a sponsor partner. As per the teaser shared, the handset will arrive in India within a few weeks. HMD Arrow is being touted as the sharpest smartphone for India.

Apparently, HMD has decided to use different names for the same smartphone in different regions. For instance, the device that’s called HMD Pulse in Europe is the same as HMD Vibe in the US and it will also likely be the same as HMD Arrow in India. We feel HMD Arrow may not be the same smartphone as Pulse.

Read More: HMD Acknowledges Mistake In Marketing Material Of Pulse Series Smartphones

HMD Pulse: Specs

HMD Pulse features a 6.65-inch HD+ display that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and runs at 90Hz refresh rate. It has 600 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset. In addition, it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 256 GB.

For optics, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified auxiliary sensor. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Furthermore, the Pulse runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box and the company has confirmed that the device will receive 2 major OS upgrades with 3 years of security patches.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W standard wired charging. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM (Nano), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphonejack. For security, this handset gets a Face Unlock feature and a side fingerprint sensor. It is IP52-rated for water and dust resistance