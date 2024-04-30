HMD Acknowledges Mistake In Marketing Material Of Pulse Series Smartphones

HMD Global launched its first set of smartphones under its branding last week, including the new HMD Pulse, HMD Pulse+, and HMD Pulse Pro. The new handsets have a trendy design thanks to vibrant colours, but it seems that not everything HMD advertised was true. The brand has now acknowledged a mistake made in the initial marketing material of the Pulse series, making it misleading.

Users with keen eyes observed a difference between promotional images and the real-world images of the devices, where the former featured uniform bezels on the Pulse and Pulse+ phones, whereas the actual devices have a thicker chin bezel. They were quick to post it on social media and HMD Chief Marketing Officer was quick to respond, too.

Corrected Render (Left), Wrong Render (Right)

Lars Silberbauer, CMO at HMD Global, acknowledged the mistake and said it was intentional. We can also back the claim that the issue has been rectified on the purchase page of the HMD Pulse and HMD Pulse+ smartphones. However, if you go to the ‘Environmental Profile’ section of both the phones via their specs page, HMD still has the older renders live that have the uniform bezels.

We hope that HMD will soon correct the same on these pages too as it did with other renders. It’s positive to note the acknowledgment by HMD of its mistake with the Pulse series smartphones marketing material along with its swift response.

As for the phones, the HMD Pulse Pro is the top-of-the-line device in the lineup. It features a 6.65-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has 600 nits of peak brightness. The Unisoc T606 chipset powers the device. In addition, it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 256 GB.

For optics, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 50-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.