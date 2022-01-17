Hifiman launches Edition XS open-back headphones in India

Hifiman today announced the availability of a long-anticipated update to one of its headphones, and that is the Edition XS. Like the original Edition X, which debuted in 2015, the new Edition XS is a high-fidelity open-back planar headphone. These headphones come with come with a price tag of Rs 37,999. The headphones will be available through select dealers and online at the Headphonezone & TheAudioStore websites.

Hifiman Edition XS Specifications, Features

They come with a natural soundstage that reproduces music precisely as it was recorded and mastered, claims the company. The effect is similar to sitting in the 7th row center in an acoustically accurate concert hall.

The Edition XS builds upon its predecessor’s neutral, ultra-wide soundstage with HIFIMAN’s recently developed Stealth Magnets, which feature a unique shape that enables waves to pass through the magnets without generating interference. As a result, Sonics are detailed and transparent, exposing every detail of the recording without extraneous noise, says Hifiman.

HIFIMAN’s Stealth Magnet technology is acoustically transparent, thereby reducing wave diffraction turbulence that degrades the integrity of the sound waves, maximizing the accuracy of the sonic output. Additionally, HIFIMAN’s NEO “supernano” Diaphragm (NsD) is 75% thinner than previous designs, improving both response and imaging for full-range, natural-sounding sonic output.

In addition to the technical upgrade, the Edition XS features improvements in ergonomic design, including a new lightweight headband that features high-grade memory foam for a comfortable fit. In addition, the cable sockets are like those found on most common audio devices. Moreover, the supplied cable is changeable and upgradeable as well.

The new Edition XS with Stealth Magnet technology features an impedance of 18 ohms, sensitivity measured at 92dB, and a frequency response of 8Hz – 50kHz. Its weight is 14.3 oz.