Boult Audio launches AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds for Rs 1299

Boult Audio has announced the launch of the all new AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1299 for a very limited time on Flipkart.

The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds come in Black and White colours. The device comes with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.

Boult Audio AirBass Y1 Features

The new earbuds are equipped with Type-C fast charging and offer a total playback of up to 40 hours. Further, the Y1 is equipped with the bluetooth V5.1 ensuring the fastest pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source.

Moreover, the AirBass Y1 is armed with Fast Charging & offers a total of 100 minutes playback time in just 10 minutes of charge. The device is IPX5 Water Resistant and it can comfortably be used outdoors or in the gym.

These earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls. In addition, the AirBass Y1 has a uniquely built design that’s crafted for high ergonomics. It features an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort during long use.

Besides, the body is built with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat. The earbuds are also touch-sensitive so you can conveniently use your fingertips to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant.

The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 features the Bluetooth V5.1. It helps in faster pairing and stable connectivity over longer distances but also saves on power. The device offers Pro+ Calling experience through its microphones.