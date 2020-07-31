Happy Friendship Day 2020: 5 Cool gadgets for your technical Friends

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 5 cool gadgets to give your friend this Friendship day.

Friendship day is around the corner and this is the time when you want to embrace your relationship with your close friends. Although giving presents to your best friend seems to be a point of discussion, hey, they deserve it.

So, what happens if your friend is a tech-savvy person? What should you give him or her to make the day of friendship memorable? Don’t worry we have handpicked the coolest gadgets that are not only worth it but also goes light on your pocket. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 5 cool gadgets to give your friend this Friendship day.







Amazon Echo Input

We agree that there are a plethora of Bluetooth speakers available in the market, however, this one from Amazon is actually smart. The Amazon Echo Input is the wireless Bluetooth speaker that you can carry around the home or take it outside. The smart speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it is available for purchase from Amazon.

The smart speaker comes with a 4800mAh that the brand claims delivers up to 10 hours of continuous music playback time and up to 11 hours of standby time. One can also check the current battery level, which is indicated by the 4 LEDs present on the smart speaker.

The major highlight of the smart speaker is that it comes with the support of Amazon Alexa. This means users can ask Alexa to perform certain tasks, similar to what they can do with the other Echo devices. The Echo Input Portable smart speaker delivers 360-degree audio experience along with far-field voice recognition technology.

Furthermore, users can enjoy non-stop music as they move around their home using your Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker. One can stream music over a WiFi network or mobile hotspot.It supports a host of music streaming services including Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana or Hungama Music.







Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

If your friend loves to shoot and you want to give a unique product, then Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is the right choice. The camera currently retails at Rs 5,199 and it comes with some interesting colour options including Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White and Lilac Purple.

The major highlight of the new instant camera is the Automatic Exposure feature. This feature automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter is pressed and improves the shutter speed and flash output according to the light condition. It can rightly expose the subject event in low light conditions.

Instax Mini 11 also comes with new Selfie Mode, which can be activated by pulling out the front-end edge of the lens after the camera is on. This makes it easier to click selfies and close-up pictures.

Amazfit Bip S smartwatch

If your friend loves to wear a watch, then the Amazfit Bip S smartwatch is the perfect gift that also does not burn your pocket. The smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 and it is available for purchase from Amazon.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-On colour transflective display. With its always-on display, you can receive notifications for calls, messages, weather, emails and control music.

The watch has an Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro. It has 200mAh battery with up to 30 days battery life, 80 days in watch-only mode, 22 hours with continuous GPS use. This lightweight and comfortable to wear smartwatch is equipped with 10 sports modes - Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, swimming, among others.

PlayGo T44 wireless earbuds

The wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2999 and it is the perfect gift for those who love to listen to music on-the-go. PLAYGO T44 True Wireless Earphones are lightweight earpods weighing just 3.5 gm/Pod. It has Capacitive touch-controls on each Pod to navigate between a music track and audio calls. With its "Enhanced-Bass, Extra-Loud (EBEL)" 10mm audio drivers, PLAYGO T44 provides a perfect music experience quadrant.

The bluetooth earbuds feature 500mAh lithium-Polymer (Charging Case) battery which provides up to 20 hours of PLAYtime. The charging case can recharge the buds for 5-6 further charges, while the buds provide for 4 hours of music time on a single charge. Charging case comes with a Type-C power-up port and can charge from zero to full charge in less than 2 hours.

IPX4 allows for sweat, dust resistance. There is an Auto-connect feature for the Pods to bond to the mobile device immediately upon opening the charging case. The adaptive technology allows for noise reduction (NR) & also enables echo cancellation against noisy backgrounds.







Realme 10,000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank

The latest power bank from Realme is one of the best gifts to give to your friend. The power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart in Yellow and Black colour options.

The power bank sports a 3D curved design and carbon fibre texture design. It comes with a realme logo along with a Dart charging logo. The power bank allows you to charge at 30W VOOC/Dart Charge smartphones. The USB-A port of realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank can output up to 30W. However, the USB-C port not only charges other devices but also allows you to charge the Power Bank up to 30W.

It is compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W charging support as well. The power bank allows you to charge two devices at the same time using the Type-C and Type-A ports. It comes with dual output of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports.

The power bank also features low power mode to charge IoT products and it comes with 15 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit and more. It can be charged in 1.9 hours with the help of a 30W charger.