PLAY launches PLAYGO T44 and PLAYGO N82 audio devices in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 12:34 pm

PLAYGO T44 comes in White as well as Black colour.
PLAY, a Gurgaon based technology company has announced the launch of their new audio devices, PLAYGO T44 & PLAYGO N82.

PLAYGO T44 will be commercially available for Rs 2999 from 14th July'2020 and PLAYGO N82 will be available from the second week of August 2020 from PLAY e-store and Amazon platform for online sales and also through the PLAY offline stores across India. The pricing of PLAYGO N82 will be revealed near the launch date.

PLAYGO T44 True Wireless Earphones are lightweight earpods weighing just 3.5 gm/Pod. It has Capacitive touch-controls on each Pod to navigate between music track and audio calls. With its "Enhanced-Bass, Extra-Loud (EBEL)" 10mm audio drivers, PLAYGO T44 provides a perfect music experience quadrant.

The bluetooth earbuds feature 500mAh lithium-Polymer (Charging Case) battery which provides upto 20 hours of PLAYtime. Charging case can recharge the buds for 5-6 further charges, while the buds provide for 4 hours of music time on single charge. Charging case comes with a Type-C power-up port and can charge from zero to full charge in less than 2 hours.

IPX4 allows for sweat, dust resistance. There is Auto-connect feature for the Pods to bond to the mobile device immediately upon opening the charging case. The adaptive technology allows for noise reduction (NR) & also enables echo cancellation against noisy backgrounds.

PLAYGO N82 Active Noise Cancelling earphones have a premium ANC neckband form factor and boasts of Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology. It boasts of strong 13mm EBEL (Enhanced Bass and Extra Loud) drivers which promise a PLAYtime of 18 hours (on ANC active mode).

PLAYGO N82 weighs only 40 grams and has a premium look and feel with a shining TPU and skin-friendly neckband that sits perfectly around the neck. The call and music controls are in the control panel around the neck and can be easily reachable.

“The Audio device category has seen a rejuvenated interest from consumers especially in view of the global Corona Pandemic which made people spend long hours indoors, working from home (WFH). With prolonged hours of usage, consumers have realised the importance of good quality and stable audio products and are willing to spend a bit more to buy good and reliable products. At PLAY, we are extremely excited to launch two of our premium experience products, the PLAYGO T44 & PLAYGO N82 which promise to deliver a superior audiophile experience for our consumers”, commented Mr. Sandeep Banga, CEO at PLAY.

Latest Smartphones
