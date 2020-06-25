Advertisement

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 now available for purchase in India for Rs 5999

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 12:18 pm

The company introduced the camera in February this year, though it did not reveal the pricing and availability details.
Fujifilm has announced that its latest instant camera, the Instax Mini 11, is available for purchase in India. The company introduced the camera in February this year, though it did not reveal the pricing and availability details. 

 

The company has now revealed that the latest camera is available for purchase from e-commerce website Amazon India and it will soon be available on Flipkart and other leading offline stores. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is priced at Rs 5,999 and it is available in Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White and Lilac Purple colour options. 

 

The major highlight of the new instant camera is the Automatic Exposure feature. This feature automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter is pressed and improves the shutter speed and flash output according to the light condition. It can rightly expose the subject event in low light conditions.

 

The camera comes with two replaceable and stylish shutter button accessories as well. s; a fun and easy way to change the button’s look and to personalize the camera. The Instax Mini 11 sports a rounded body design that fits perfectly in the user’s hands.

 

Instax Mini 11 also comes with new Selfie Mode, which can be activated by pulling out the front-end edge of the lens after the camera is on. This makes it easier to click selfies and close-up pictures.

 

Tags: Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 launch Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 specs Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 price Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 features Fujifilm India

