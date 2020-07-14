Advertisement

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 1:27 pm

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank sports a 3D curved design and carbon fiber texture design.
Along with the launch of Realme C11, Realme has today also launched a 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank in India. The power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it will be available for purchase from July 21.

 

The power bank comes in Yellow and Black colour options. It will be available on Realme and Flipkart.

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank


The power bank sports a 3D curved design and carbon fiber texture design. It comes with a realme logo along with a Dart charging logo. The power bank allows you to charge at 30W VOOC/Dart Charge smartphones. The USB-A port of realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank can output up to 30W. However, the USB-C port not only charges other devices but also allows you to charge the Power Bank up to 30W.

 

The realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank has a unique charging system that assures long-term battery life. You can simply double-tap the power button, and the Power Bank will enter a low-current mode for all AIoT devices & accessories to charge safely.

It is compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W charging support as well. The power bank allows you to charge two devices at the same time using the Type-C and Type-A ports. It comes with dual output of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports.

The power bank also features low power mode to charge IoT products and it comes with 15 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit and more. It can be charged in 1.9 hours with the help of a 30W charger. Realme claims that this power bank can charge Realme 6’s 4,300mAh battery up to 65 percent in just 30 minutes.  It has a thickness of just 17mm and weighs only 230 grams.

