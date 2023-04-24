Haier Series 682, Series 683 convertible SBS refrigerators launched in India

Haier today announced the launch of 2 and 3 door convertible SBS (Side By Side) refrigerator series 682 and 683 in India. These refrigerators come with a fridge-to-freezer ratio (66:34). The refrigerators also feature smart connectivity and are environment-friendly as well, according to the brand.

Consumers can buy the new Series 682 and Series 683 refrigerators directly from the Haier official website and they are also available on multiple eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more. Haier SBS refrigerators come with 2 years of complete warranty and 10-years of warranty is provided on the fan and compressor.

Haier SBS 682 series is a 2-door refrigerator that allows you to convert the fridge into 100% refrigerator. It allows you to use the entire freezer space for storing jams, pickles, vegetables, and other food items after conversion. The 66:34 refrigerator-to-freezer ratio offers 34% of freezer space that can be entirely converted into the refrigerator.

Haier SBS 683 series is a 3-door refrigerator that enables you to increase the refrigerator space from 62% to 83%. The 17% of the convertible zone can still be used as a freezer after conversion. The 17% of convertible space can be also converted into a freezer which increases the freezer section to 38%, says the brand.

The SBS refrigerators are integrated with the Deo Fresh Technology, which along with the 360-Degree Cooling keeps your food fresh for up to 21 days, claims Haier. These refrigerators also have door pockets that can be used to store extra beverages, vegetables, and other food items.

The 683 series comes with a Hanging Flexi-Box which is meant for the storage of cosmetics and utility products that need cold storage. The gross storage capacity of the SBS refrigerators ranges from 530 to 630 litres.

The Wi-Fi enabled smart connectivity is also available on select SBS models. There’s also an Auto-Fridge Defrost feature that stops the extra build-up of ice automatically. Haier SBS refrigerators come in a wide range of premium finishes such as Black Glass, Mirror Glass, Black Shiny Steel, Shiny Glass, Inox Steel, etc.

Lastly, the new Haier refrigerators feature built-in stabilizer which minimizes the energy consumption and enhances their power-efficiency. The Expert Inverter Technology facilitates better temperature control and minimizes the power-consumption further.