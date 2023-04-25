Haier QLED TV range launched with Google TV in India

Haier has announced the launch of its QLED TV range in India with the Google TV operating system and support for features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), metallic bezel-less design, HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and more. The display on the TV supports a 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC also.

Haier QLED TV: Price

The Haier QLED TV will be available pan India at a starting price Rs 69,999. It will be available for purchase via Haier e-commerce store and other retail outlets.

Haier QLED TV: Features, Specs

Haier’ QLED Google TV comes with a package of Google Assistance, Hands-free voice control, built-in Chromecast, Google play store and Google UI. The new QLED TV from Huawei provides features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which enables a game console to send a signal to the display, which will cause it to switch to a low-latency, low-lag mode for gaming automatically.

Like other streaming device platforms, Google TV features Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, and OTT platforms. The new S9QT QLED TV series flaunts a metallic, bezel-less design with a centre stand.

The display on the TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and Wide Color Gamut. It has several other features, such as High Contrast Ratio, Local Dimming, and MEMC to upscale content refresh rate up to 120Hz. The 30W front-firing speakers support Dolby Atmos.

It is powered by the ARM CA73 Quad-core CPU with TEE 1.3Ghz while packing the G52 MC1 GPU operating at a 550MHz frequency. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 5（2.4G+5G), Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.1 ports, and USB 2.0 ports.