Haier M92 and M96 QD-Mini LED AI TVs Launched in India

Haier M92 and M96 QD-Mini LED AI TVs have been announced in India. They are touted to be powered by an AI Ultra Sense processor, and pack technologies like Dolby Vision IQ, QD Mini LED technology, and Sound by KEF with an “industry-leading 6.2.2 channel speaker system and Dolby Atmos.”

Haier M92 and M96 QD-Mini LED AI TVs: Price, Availability

The new range of 254 cm (100-inch) M96 QD-Mini LED 4K TVs start from Rs 3,99,999 and are available across all leading retail stores from September 30th. The new range of M92 QD-Mini LED 4K TVs start from Rs 1,05,990 and are available across all leading retail stores from September 22nd.

Haier India is offering a warranty of 3 years on both models.

Haier M92 and M96 QD-Mini LED AI TVs: Features

Haier M92 TVs in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes feature QD Mini LED backlighting with up to 576 independent dimming zones in the 75-inch variant. The QD Mini LED technology enables ultra-precise brightness control, producing deeper blacks and brighter highlights. It offers a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, while the TVs utilize 16-bit light control for fine gradient transitions.

To complement this, Haier M92 and M96 QD-Mini LED AI TVs are equipped with HDR10+ Adaptive, which adjusts brightness, contrast, and colour dynamically based on both the content and ambient lighting conditions. This feature helps adapt to your environment, while fine tuning the color, brightness and contrast of picture in real-time.

The addition of Dolby Vision IQ further enhances the experience by using built-in light Sensors to tailor picture settings to the viewer’s environment, ensuring consistent and vibrant visuals whether you’re watching during the day or at night. The M96 series comes with a low reflectance screen with just 2% reflectance and provides a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Haier has partnered with KEF, a globally renowned UK-based HiFi brand, to develop a custom 2.1-channel audio system for the M92 and 6.2.2-Channel Speaker system for M96 Series. This system, which includes a dedicated subwoofer, claims to “deliver immersive and balanced sound with deep bass, stable mids, and crystal-clear treble.”

Read More: Haier AC Pre-Booking Offers Launched Ahead of GST Cut

The audio experience is further enriched by Dolby Atmos, which creates a multi-dimensional soundscape, and Total Sonics, which optimizes volume levels, enhances voice clarity, and delivers virtual surround sound.

Then, both TVs are powered by the AI Ultra Sense Processor with features like AI scene detection, AI Center MAX, AI Depth, AI motion, and more. The new M92 and M96 QD Mini LED 4K TVs come with 4GB RAM and a 64GB ROM.

Haier’s M92 and M96 Series support 144Hz refresh rate, paired with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), so the TV dynamically adjusts frame rates and minimizes input lag. The Game Mode is enhanced with Dolby Vision Gaming and HDMI 2.1 for faster, smoother display.

To provide further enhancements, AMD Free Sync Premium Pro ensures stutter-free, flicker-free visuals with low latency and HDR rendering. Gamers can enjoy customized Game Picture Modes across genres such as FPS, RTS, RPG, and Racing, with features like Shadow Enhancement and Crosshair Assist. The TV’s Gaming Bar UI offers quick access to settings and screen size adjustments, delivering an optimised experience for every gamer.

The M92 and M96 Series are equipped with Google TV, providing access to a wide range of content across streaming apps, live TV, and YouTube. With personalised recommendations powered by AI and voice-controlled navigation through Google Assistant, users can discover and enjoy their favourite shows and movies.

Beyond entertainment, the TV serves as a smart home control hub via Haier’s HaiSmart ecosystem. From adjusting lights to managing other connected devices, users can control their environment directly from the TV screen. The M92 and M96 series TVs also features HaiCast, allowing wireless screen projection from Android devices and PCs supported with Windows 10 or above, and a Bluetooth Speaker Mode, enabling the TV to function as a high-quality speaker even with the display turned off.

The M92 and M96 Series feature a slim-fit, near bezel-less design with a 98% screen-to-body ratio and knurled lower bezel. The TVs also include an adjustable stand with two height options, allowing users to accommodate soundbars or maintain a minimalist look.