Official: WhatsApp Usernames Feature is Coming in 2026

WhatsApp usernames feature is coming next year as the company has confirmed the same officially. The feature will allow individuals and businesses to possess a username that can be used to contact them on WhatsApp instead of phone numbers which remains the sole method of contacting someone on WhatsApp as of now.

WhatsApp confirmed through a developer document that it will be “launching usernames later in 2026.” The platform confirmed that the WhatsApp usernames feature will be an optional one for users and businesses. If a username is adopted by a WhatsApp user, their username will be displayed instead of their phone number in the app.

Business usernames are not intended for privacy, however. “If you adopt a business username, it will not cause your business phone number to be hidden in the app,” WhatsApp noted.

“A user username is a unique, optional name that WhatsApp users can set in order to display their username instead of their phone number in the app. Usernames can be used in lieu of profile names when personalising message content for individual users,” it added.

WhatsApp users are limited to 1 username, but are able to change them periodically. Changing a username does not affect the user’s phone number or business-scoped user ID, and does not affect the user’s ability to communicate with other WhatsApp users or businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

As for businesses, a business-scoped user ID (“BSUID”) will be used as a unique user identifier that can be used to message a WhatsApp user when someone doesn’t know the businesses’ phone number. Further, a business username is mapped to a single business phone number across all of WhatsApp, i.e. a phone number can have only one username at a given time, and no two WhatsApp phone numbers (consumer or business) can have the same username.

WhatsApp Username Reservation

Before the username feature is made available, WhatsApp will give users the option to claim a username that WhatsApp has reserved for them. Alternatively, one can adopt a different username that aligns with their branding requirements. A reserved username can be claimed through WhatsApp Manager, Meta Business Suite, or via API. Claimed usernames that are approved will become active once the username feature is made available.

“If your reserved username is already in use with your Facebook Page or Instagram account, you must link business phone number to your Facebook Page or Instagram account before you will be able to claim the username. To link your page or account, you must have full control of the page or account, or basic partial access,” noted the platform.