iQOO Confirms OriginOS 6 Update for iQOO Neo 7 and Neo 7 Pro Beyond Software Update Policy

iQOO India head just confirmed the arrival of OriginOS 6 update for iQOO Neo 7 and Neo 7 Pro. This update arrives beyond the promised number of major Android OS software updates for the device which was launched earlier in 2023.

As confirmed by iQOO India head Nipun Marya on X, the OriginOS 6 update for iQOO Neo 7 and Neo 7 Pro will release in first half of 2026, alongside other devices such as the iQOO 11, iQOO Z10R 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, and more. The iQOO Neo 7 series devices were promised 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches, out of which the first promise has already been fulfilled.

The iQOO Neo 7 series came with Android 13 based FunTouch OS 13 out of the box and is currently running on Android 15. OriginOS 6 is a huge upgrade over FunTouch OS and bringing it to a 2 year old device whose software cycle has been completely already is a great move. It’s not often that brands exceed their promises, but iQOO has done exactly that for Neo 7 users.

We heard you!

iQOO Neo 7 and Neo 7 Pro are officially joining the #OriginOS6 rollout lineup — arriving in the first half of 2026.#iQOO #OriginOS #Android16 #SmoothAtOrigin https://t.co/y3f6V9kA82 — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) November 6, 2025

Read More: OriginOS 6 Launched Globally: Features, Supported Models

At the foundation of OriginOS 6 lies the Origin Smooth Engine, which coordinates key system components—computing, storage, and display—to enhance overall responsiveness. The new 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing architecture prioritizes critical tasks, improving Appcold-start speed by 18.5% and frame-rate stability by 10.5%.

Memory Fusion technology increases data loading speed by 106%, while Dual Rendering improves animation performance by 35% and keeps frame rates 11% steadier under load.

vivo has also refreshed its visual design language with the new Origin Design system, unifying colour, shape, font, layout, and material depth into a cohesive aesthetic.



