Haier launches front and top load fully automatic IoT enabled washing machine series

Haier has today announced the launch of two new AI enabled revolutionary washing machine series. The series include Haier 959 Front Load Washing Machines and the new Top Load Washing Machines.

Haier 959 Front Load Washing Machines come with its advanced super silent Direct Motion Motor and 525 mm super drum. The Top Load Washing Machines come with In-Built Heater technology that removes 106 kinds of toughest stains while eliminating almost 99.9% germs, ensuring hygiene requirements in the present day scenario.

Haier washing machine series are now available across India and are priced as follows:

959 Series Front Load Fully Automatic Series:

3 Years comprehensive warranty with lifetime warranty on Direct Motion Motor

Top Load Washing Machine Series with In-Built Heater

3 Years comprehensive warranty with 12 years warranty on motor

959 Super Drum Series – Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The new washing machines feature Haier’s advanced integrated Direct Motion Motor which significantly reduces vibrations and noise level and also increases the longevity of the washing machine. These future ready washing machines come equipped with Artificial Intelligence with IoT-enabled features. Moreover, the upgraded software equipped with AI-DBS (Dynamic Balance System) ensures the washing machine is stable and quiet during the entire wash cycle. The washing machine with its redesigned slim body that can easily be fitted in a kitchen, washroom, or balcony.

The washing machine comes with extra-large 525 mm super drum which provides extra space and extra care to the garments. With the increase in the size of the drum, the washing machine minimizes creases and enables users to easily load and take out the laundry, thereby saving time.

In the new 959 series washing machines, Haier has introduced a 6 step iRefresh feature. This gently removes dust, infuses fine mist while relaxing the delicate silks and fine fabrics to provide a water-less wash. This new feature also removes any foul odours from the garments while minimizing wrinkles. Additionally, the washing machine comes with an advanced Hi-Care technology ecosystem. This includes high efficiency ABT (Anti Bacterial Technology) that keeps the gasket and detergent dispenser clean and hygienic, Dual Spray technology and PuriSteam feature that eliminates bacteria, allergens, and mites effectively.

The entire 959 series front load washing machine range come with a 5 star energy rating. The 959 series washing machines are available in four capacities – 7.5, 8, 8.5 and 9 Kgs. They come with a 3 Years Comprehensive Warranty with an exclusive lifetime warranty on the motor.

Top Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

Haier’s new range of Top Load Washing Machines offers 99.9% germ free protection eliminating all bacteria and mites with an advanced in-built heater. Moreover, with the high temperature achieved during wash cycle, it can remove 106 kinds of toughest stains which can be as old as 72 hours. The new Haier Top Load washing machine with In-built heater can effectively cleanse the toughest of stains. The uniquely shaped butterfly-type heater provides uniform heating with 30% better heating efficiency.

Equipped with a unique 5-D technology, the new Top Load Washing Machine features an extremely powerful Storm Pulsator along with a 6-side water inflow during the wash process. Lastly, the new washing machine comes with 5 star energy rating to provide optimum savings to the users.