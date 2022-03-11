Haier OLED Pro 65-inch 4K Android TV launched in India

Haier launched a new TV in India on Thursday, called the OLED Pro Smart LED TV. The TV comes pre-loaded with Android TV software and has a bezel-less design. The display on the television supports 120Hz refresh rate. Further, there’s support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, in-built Chromecast and much more.

The Haier OLED Pro 65-inch Android TV is currently available with an introductory price offer of Rs 2,39,990. However, the Smart TV carries a price tag of Rs 4,50,000. The TV will be available for purchase at select retail stores across the country, as per the brand.

The Haier OLED Pro 65-inch Android TV sports a 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The screen has a response time of 1ms and has 129z colour gamut coverage. The smart TV comes with Dolby Vision support and HDR content playback. Furthermore, the TV also has support for MEMC technology to reduce motion jitter and upscale content refresh rate.

The 4K OLED TV from Haier runs on Android TV 10 OS out of the box and comes with the Google Play store with access to 5000+ entertainment apps and games. The comes with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options on the Haier OLED Pro TV include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, and a CI card slot. You get Hands-free voice control 2.0 so you can control the TV with your voice. Lastly, the TV also offers support for gaming-oriented features like dynamic HDR, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and eARC and ALLM support over HDMI.