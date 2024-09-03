Haier Airfresh Top-Load Washing Machine Series Launched in India

Haier Airfresh top-load washing machine series have been launched in India by the appliances brand. The new Haier 316 Top-Load Washing Machine series features comapny’s “Ultra Fresh Air Technology.” The new ‘Airfresh’ series is an upgraded version of the 306 series and is with an 8 Kg capacity.

Haier Airfresh Top-Load Washing Machine: Price, Availability

Starting at Rs 20,900 for the sole 8 Kg option, the newly launched ‘Airfresh’ series Top-Load Washing Machine comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty and a 12-year warranty specifically for the motor.

Haier Airfresh Top-Load Washing Machine: Features

The all-new Haier washing machine series includes a dedicated DIY button to activate the Ultra Fresh Air Technology, which, according to the brand, “eliminates post-wash odors and keeps your clothes fresh.” This technology ensures consistent airflow within the drum during the wash cycle, controlling moisture retention and keeping clothes fresh and odor-free for up to 8 hours.

In case the consumer forgets the clothes in the machine, the Ultra Fresh Air Technology automatically activates every 54 minutes for 6 minutes, circulating fresh air to prevent odors and bacterial formation.

In addition, the Air-Dry feature efficiently removes excess moisture from your clothes, so they come out drier and fresher after every wash. This feature enhances the drying process, reducing drying time and helping to maintain the quality of the garments.

The washing machines incorporate an oceanus drum design. With its “smooth and seamless Oceanus wave pattern,” the drum delicately agitates clothes, offering tender care while minimizing wear and tear on fabrics. The machines get a magic filter that effectively captures lint and dirt, thereby enhancing the washing performance and prolonging the appliance’s lifespan.

The machines also have a Soft Closing Door that enhances safety by preventing accidental slams and reducing noise during operation. On the top, there’s also a colorful control panel with vibrant, easy-to-read graphics and intuitive icons.

Finally, Haier’s new washing machines offer an ideal solution for high-rise buildings and homes with low water pressure. Featuring advanced Near-Zero Pressure technology, these machines operate efficiently even at water pressures as low as 0.01 MPa, delivering reliable cleaning performance regardless of water supply conditions.