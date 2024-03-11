Haier India to focus 100% on Localization for Next 2 Years

In a dynamic move to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, Haier India is intensifying its efforts towards localisation, bolstered by robust support from the Indian government. This strategic shift underscores Haier’s commitment to align with the country’s ethos, tapping into its diverse consumer base and fostering deeper connections within the local community.

In an interview with The Mobile India, Haier India President NS Satish said “Haier India will completely focus on localisation for at least the next two years as we have already finished our Factory expansion phase.”

Satish also told us how much percentage of each category of products is being sourced locally and how much of it is being imported. As per the stats shared with us, 70% of the components in refrigerator manufacturing are being sourced locally, while in the case of TV manufacturing, this percentage is still low due to some parts not being available in India, with the only way left to procure them is to import them.

In addition, Satish shared that Haier has begun full-scale local manufacturing of glass doors for refrigerators in India. He added that the government of India is also supporting brands in a major way to boost the “Make in India” initiative by providing incentives and other means to help local sourcing of components.

Meanwhile, Satish also talked about how its products are better than its competitor brands like LG and Samsung. The brand has also launched a range of new products on the occasion of it’s 20th Anniversary in India, such as new refrigerators, ACs, TV and more.