Government stops sale of non-essential items via e-commerce platforms during lockdown

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2020 11:44 am

The government earlier allowed e-commerce platforms to sell mobile phones, televisions, laptops, refrigerators, stationery items and garments during the lockdown from April 20.
Government of India has stopped the sale of non-essential items via e-commerce websites during the ongoing lockdown. The government earlier allowed e-commerce platforms to sell mobile phones, televisions, laptops, refrigerators, stationery items and garments during the lockdown from April 20. 

 

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issue an order to exclude the sale of non-essential items fro the e-commerce platforms. “Government has prohibited supply of non-essential items through e-commerce under lockdown restrictions to fight COVID-19,” the order said. 

 

Furthermore, the revised guidelines revealed that e-commerce platforms can only supply essential goods during the lockdown period, which will end on May 3rd. “Further, vehicles used by e-commerce companies, engaged in the supply of only essential goods, would be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” the order noted. 

 

Following the order, Realme has cancelled its online event for the launch of the upcoming Narzo series. Realme has announced the new development on its official Twitter handle. The Tweet reads "A minor setback lays the foundation for a major comeback. The launch of #realmeNarzo has been postponed until further notice. We will be back to make you all #FeelThePower." Realme Narzo series of smartphones were to be launched on March 26 in India. However, due to Coronavirus lockdown, the company decided to postpone the launch earlier also.

 

Additionally, Xiaomi has also announced that it is also suspending its online orders following the order. The company earlier revealed that customers place an order on its website. We have just received an update from the Ministry of Home Affairs suspending e-commerce services for non-essential items affecting our decision about mi.com. We are understanding this in detail and will keep you updated,” the company said in a Tweet.

