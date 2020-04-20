Realme Narzo series launch postponed again in India

Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i and Realme C3 (Indonesia version).

Realme has once again postponed the launch of Realme Narzo series (Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A) in India. The company recently announced that the series will be launched on April 21 via an online-only event.

Realme has announced the new development on its official Twitter handle. The Tweet reads "A minor setback lays the foundation for a major comeback. The launch of #realmeNarzo has been postponed until further notice. We will be back to make you all #FeelThePower."

Realme Narzo series of smartphones were to be launched on March 26 in India. However, due to Coronavirus lockdown, the company decided to postpone the launch earlier also.

A minor setback lays the foundation for a major comeback. The launch of #realmeNarzo has been postponed until further notice. We will be back to make you all #FeelThePower. pic.twitter.com/0yBjc4EyZr — realme (@realmemobiles) April 20, 2020

Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i and Realme C3 (Indonesia version). Both the smartphones will come gaming-centric chipsets along with 5000mAh battery with Quick charge support. The battery will deliver up to 39 days of standby time.



Realme Nazro 10 is said to feature a waterdrop notch design at the front and slim bezels. It will reportedly come with a large display of 6.5 inches along with an 89.8 per cent of screen-to-body ratio. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. This is the same processor that has been used in the Realme 6i. The Realme Narzo 10 will feature a quad-camera setup, while the Narzo 10A will be loaded with a triple-camera setup.