Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A confirmed to launch in India on March 26

Realme has officially announced that it is introducing new Narzo series of smartphones on March 26. The company has revealed it will launch Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A smartphones on the said date.

The company has revealed that the smartphones will come gaming-centric chipsets along with 5000mAh battery with Quick charge support. The battery will deliver up to 39 days of standby time. The brand has also teased the design of the upcoming smartphones and on closer inspection, one can see that the Realme 10 will feature a quad-camera setup, while the Narzo 10A will be loaded with a triple-camera setup. The design of the Realme Narzo 10 looks similar to the Realme 6i, which was launched in Myanmar recently.

Furthermore, the teaser reveals the smartphone will come with a large display of 6.5 inches along with an 89.8 per cent of screen-to-body ratio. That said, the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i and Realme C3 (Indonesia version). Coming to the Realme C3, it comes with a similar set of specifications as found in the Indian version of Realme C3, however, it features a triple-camera setup.

Realme 6i specifications

Realme 6i features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It has 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.







A quad rear camera setup is present on the Realme 6i with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Realme 6i is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W charger bundled. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4 x 75.x 9.0 mm and it weighs 195 grams.