Google Weather Adds Dates To 10-day Weather Forecast Section

With rising uncertainties in the weather conditions across the world, it’s always a good idea to plan your schedule in advance so you can carry an umbrella if needed on a particular day. Google helps you do so by showing a 10-day forecast via its Google Weather service which has now been improved as it now shows the dates alongside the day of the week.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google Weather now shows the days and dates for an easier glance as the weather forecast. This update, as per the publication, has been rolled out with Google app 12.25. Since the 2023 redesign, Google Weather has seen no major updates.

The app, until now, showed only the day of the week, such as “Today, Tuesday, Wednesday, etc.” Now, the format has been changed to include the date, and the weather forecast is now shown as ““Today”, “Monday, Jul 8,” “Tuesday, Jul 9,” etc.” While the change is minor, it’s surely a notable one that increases the convenience for the user.

Credits: 9to5Google; Old UI (left), New UI (right)

In news related to Google, the brand will be unveiling its Pixel 9 series of smartphones next month, on August 13. While the devices have been leaked extensively in the past, a new report says that the Pixel 9 will use an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, with the specific unit being Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008) — the same exact model that has also been equipped inside the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In comparison to an optical sensor, which shines a bright light on the sensor so it can read your print, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor relies on inaudible sound waves to read a finger‘s valleys and ridges and then create a reproduction of the scanned fingerprint.