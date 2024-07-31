Google Pixel Watch 3 Details Revealed in a Huge Leak

Google will be launching the Pixel 9 series on August 13 and the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to tag along. A fresh leak has revealed a good chunk of details about the Google Pixel Watch 3, including the sizes it will be available in, colour options, along with the display specifications as well.

The leak comes from Android Headlines, who got access to the promotional materials of the Pixel Watch 3 via a source. According to the publication’s leaked materials, the Pixel Watch 3 will sport Google’s Actua Display, which will bring the brightness up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness on both models compared to 1000 nits on Pixel Watch 2. The watch will be available in two sizes, including 41mm and 45mm, which was also leaked earlier this year.

Google is also touting 20% faster charging on the 41mm model. Furthermore, the watch boasts about 24 hours of use with always-on display turned on. Or up to 36 hours with Battery Saver Mode turned on. These stats look similar to previous year’s model. Aside from that, inside the box of the watch, you’ll get a Band and a USB-C charger.

Pixel Watch 3 will be available in a total of four strap colour options, including dark green, black, beige, black, and pink. The pink colour would be limited to the 41mm model only. The publication also stated some software features coming with the watch, such as the functionality to allow you to see your Nest Doorbells and Cameras on the watch itself.

Google is also including a new Morning Brief on Pixel Watch 3, which delivers a summary of your most important health and fitness metrics each morning, including your sleep metrics and your readiness score for the day. Speaking of the Readiness Score, this lets you know how your body is feeling and what you can do today to keep from over or under-training. Google is also adding a new Cardio Load feature, which measures how intensely your heart works and is part of your Readiness Score.