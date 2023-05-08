Google Pixel Watch 2 may arrive later this year

Google unveiled its first smartwatch called Pixel Watch back last year and it seems like the successor to the watch is already in the works. A new report online suggests that the Google Pixel Watch 2 will arrive later this year. The leak also reveals the chipset that could be powering the watch.

The report comes from 9to5Google, who while quoting sources, claims that Google Pixel Watch 2 could launch later this year alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Samsung’s Exynos 9110 SoC, which debuted back in 2018 with the Galaxy Watch, is expected to be at the helm of the wearable.

It is said to come with Google’s new Material You design language as well. This new chip is expected to aid in improved efficiency, resulting is much better battery life overall.

As for the design, the report claims that it’s unlikely that Google is moving away from dome-shaped design just yet. However, the bezels could definitely be thinner. Apart from this, there was no other information revealed about the watch.

As for the first generation Pixel Watch, it is powered with Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3.5). The watch has 32GB of on-device storage for downloading songs via YouTube Music or streaming phone-free over built-in 4G LTE-cellular. You can access even more apps with Google Play Store right on your wrist, including Adidas Running, Calm, Spotify, MyFitnessPal and Strava.

In related news to Google, the brand will be unveiling its first foldable device on May 10. The design for the Pixel Fold has already been unveiled, as per which the device seems to have relatively thicker bezels but are symmetrical on left and right and then at the top and bottom. There’s a triple camera setup at the back with the speakers on the bottom and at the top.