Google Pixel Fold officially unveiled

Google has unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, which is going to launch on May 10.

Google has finally unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, officially. The teaser posted by Google shows us the smartphone from every possible angle and it is actually the same design as the one that has got leaked before. The brand also confirmed that the Pixel Fold is officially launching on May 10, at Google I/O 2023.

Google posted a teaser video on its Twitter handle where the Pixel Fold has broken cover in all its glory. The device looks exactly the same as the one leaked in renders last year. The device seems to have relatively thicker bezels but are symmetrical on left and right and then at the top and bottom. There’s a triple camera setup at the back with the speakers on the bottom and at the top.

Pixel fold hinge

Leaks suggest that Pre-orders for the device from Google Store will begin May 10, the same day as launch, while Pre-order from partners / carriers will begin on May 30 in the US. It would be available starting June 27. The leak suggests the device will come in Black and White colour options. Previous reports suggest that Google Pixel Fold will cost around $1,300 to $1,500 (approx Rs 1,07,400 to Rs 1,23,935). There are no details available regarding the India launch of the device as of now.

Google Pixel fold cameras

Further, as for the specs, rumour mill has it that the Google Pixel Fold will feature a 7.69-inch inner display and a 5.79-inch outer display, and measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm. It will draw power from the Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Pixel fold display

It further should get a triple camera setup at the back including a 50 megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens and 48-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto sensor. There will be two front-facing cameras both of which would be 9.5-megapixel sensors housed inside a punch-hole in both the outer and inner display.

