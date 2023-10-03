Google Pixel users, get ready for Android 14 launch tomorrow

Google is all set to launch the extensively leaked Pixel 8 series tomorrow, and it seems like the Android 14 launch will also coincide. According to reports, Google will launch Android 14 for its older Google Pixel smartphones tomorrow, October 4. The update launch was delayed by a month as a stable release was scheduled for September.

The source for the information regarding the launch of Android 14 comes from a Canadian carrier called Telus. The operator always lists the rollout timeline for software updates for the devices it sells. Starting with Pixel 4a, all the devices underneath were listed to get “Android U” on October 4. For those not aware, Android U stands as a short form for Android Upside Down Cake, the internal codename for this release.

The information was first spotted by Droid Life. However, it was soon taken down on Telus’ website as the leak spread through social media. It still seems legit if Google would launch Android 14 alongside the Pixel 8 series as that would make more sense than releasing it later. Brands like OnePlus have already revealed OxygenOS 14 with under-the-hood improvements, while Samsung is also expected to reveal Android 14-based One UI 6 by mid-October with major UI changes.

Google has already detailed the changes coming in Android 14, including new lock screen customisation options such as new shortcuts and clock styles to try. Plus, a new Monochrome colour theme is also being introduced that can be applied across your entire phone experience.

A new feature incoming with Android 14 is Generative AI wallpaper, where you can answer suggested prompts to describe your creative vision. Using Google’s text-to-image diffusion model, your phone will generate unique wallpapers for you to choose from. Every Google Pixel smartphone to have launched since Pixel 4a is expected to get the update. We should be knowing more information about the Android 14 release in a few hours from now.