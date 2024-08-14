Top 3 Cheapest Countries to Buy The Google Pixel 9

Pixel 9 series from Google consists of four new models, where the cheapest one is the Pixel 9 and still costs a hefty amount, at least in India. While you can wait for the festive season for the price drop on the Pixel 9, some users may want to purchase it on an urgent basis and for such people, we have listed out the top 3 cheapest countries to buy the device from so they can save some money on their new purchase.

Google Pixel 9: India Price

The Google Pixel 9 is priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model that’s sold in India. There’s also a 128GB model available outside India and we’ll be mentioning the price of both the trims available.

Google Pixel 9: Cheapest Countries to Buy it From

Canada

In Canada, the Pixel 9 starts at CAD 1,099 (approx Rs 67,300) for the 128GB model and CAD 1,229 (approx Rs 75,200) for the 256GB trim. If you compare the Canadian price of the 256GB model of the device with that of the Indian price, there’s not a significant difference. However, if you are fine using the 128GB model of the device, that’s when you’d save a good amount of money, as it is cheaper by about Rs 12,700 in Canada, compared to the 256GB model of Pixel 9 in India.

Canada is also the cheapest country to buy a Pixel 9 Pro XL or Pixel 9 Pro Fold from.

United States

In the United States, the Pixel 9 starts at USD 799 (approx Rs 67,000) while the 256GB version costs USD 899, which is approximately Rs 75,475. Again, these are quite similar prices to that of Canadian price tags of the Pixel 9, but still cheaper than what you get it for in India.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, the Pixel 9 begins at TWD 26,490 for the sole 128GB model sold in the region, which stands at about Rs 68,900 when converted to INR. While you do get benefits in India by purchasing the device at a higher price, such as warranty and a higher storage, the Pixel 9 is still a decent deal in Taiwan if you can get it from there.

Although the price difference for the Pixel 9 between international markets and India isn’t significant, one can still save money by purchasing the device from abroad, especially if they have a relative, friend, or close contact living in those regions or traveling to India from those countries.