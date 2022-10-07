Google Pixel 7 series 256GB variant, VPN By Google not coming to India

The Google Pixel 7, and the Pixel 7 Pro have arrived in India but sadly, both of them came in only one variant each, and that too base model. Now, another unfortunate update that has been confirmed is Google doesn’t plan to launch 256GB variant of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro in India. Moreover, the company has also confirmed that Google’s VPN service also won’t be made available in India.

Google spokesperson said to The Mobile Indian, ”We don’t plan to bring the 256GB variants of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to India. However, pertaining to demand in the future, we may rethink our decision.”

As for VPN by Google One service, the spokesperson added, ”We won’t be bringing Google’s VPN service to India due to the regulatory framework in the country”.

For those unaware, later this year, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will be able to use VPN by Google One at no extra cost in supported countries, which include US, Australia, Japan, the UK, and Europe.

While the service was made available as a part of Google One plans in 2021, it will be coming to Pixel 7 series for free in select countries. Even though Google One is available in India, users in the country won’t be able to take advantage of the VPN service feature.

As for not bringing the 256GB variants of the Pixel 7 series which are available in other parts of the world, we feel this is a missed opportunity by Google. That’s because many flagship users demand more storage and 128GB might not be enough for them.

Moreover, there’s no support for SD card storage expansion in Pixel 7 series which makes things worse. However, if Google does decide to bring it to India in future, we feel that would be an appropriate decision. Until then, you would have to stick to external storage solutions or Google Drive.