Google Pixel 6a region-wise pricing confirmed officially

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 6a as a toned down version of the original Pixel 6 series even though it comes with the same processor as the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro. Now, the company has confirmed the pricing for the Pixel 6a on a region to region basis along with the colour options that will be available in each region.

In the US, Google confirmed last week itself that the Pixel 6a will cost $449 (approx Rs 34,800). In the country, it will be available in three colours: Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. Furthermore, it will go on sale online on July 21 and will be in stores on July 28. As for other countries, the pricing for Pixel 6a is as follows:

Country Pixel 6a Price Converted (in Rs) United States $449 34,800 Canada CAD 599 35,900 UK GBP 399 37,900 Japan JPY 53,900 32,400 Australia AUD 749 40,100 Germany EUR 459 37,100 Ireland EUR 459 37,100 Spain EUR 459 37,100 Italy EUR 459 37,100 France EUR 459 37,100 Taiwan NTD 13,990 36,400 Singapore SGD 749 41,700

The Pixel 6a will only be available in Charcoal Black colour in Singapore and Ireland whereas the the rest of the regions will also get Sage and Chalk colour variants. The sale dates for the regions are yet to be announced, except for the US and Japan where the device will go on sale from July 21.

The Pixel 6a will also be arriving in India as officially confirmed by the company. It will launch around the same time as the rest of the world per leaks and the pricing for the Indian region is expected to be close to Rs 40,000