Google Pixel 6a region-wise pricing confirmed officially

Google has confirmed the region-wise pricing for the Google Pixel 6a along with the colour options availability.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Pixel 6a pricing

  • Google Pixel 6a prices for various regions have been confirmed
  • Google Pixel 6a will be available in three colours in most regions
  • Google Pixel 6a will also soon launch in India

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 6a as a toned down version of the original Pixel 6 series even though it comes with the same processor as the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro. Now, the company has confirmed the pricing for the Pixel 6a on a region to region basis along with the colour options that will be available in each region.

In the US, Google confirmed last week itself that the Pixel 6a will cost $449 (approx Rs 34,800). In the country, it will be available in three colours: Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. Furthermore, it will go on sale online on July 21 and will be in stores on July 28. As for other countries, the pricing for Pixel 6a is as follows:

CountryPixel 6a PriceConverted (in Rs)
United States$449 34,800
CanadaCAD 59935,900
UKGBP 39937,900
JapanJPY 53,90032,400
AustraliaAUD 74940,100
GermanyEUR 45937,100
IrelandEUR 45937,100
SpainEUR 45937,100
ItalyEUR 45937,100
FranceEUR 45937,100
TaiwanNTD 13,99036,400
SingaporeSGD 74941,700

The Pixel 6a will only be available in Charcoal Black colour in Singapore and Ireland whereas the the rest of the regions will also get Sage and Chalk colour variants. The sale dates for the regions are yet to be announced, except for the US and Japan where the device will go on sale from July 21.

The Pixel 6a will also be arriving in India as officially confirmed by the company. It will launch around the same time as the rest of the world per leaks and the pricing for the Indian region is expected to be close to Rs 40,000

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.2-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

