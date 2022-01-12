Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation launched in India for Rs 7999

Google has today launched the second generation Nest Hub in India. The Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation is available in India from today and is priced at Rs 7,999.

The Nest Hub 2nd Gen will be up for sale at Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital and will be available through more channels soon. It comes in Charcoal and Charcoal colours.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation will be available with a limited period launch offer. You can get a Nest Mini at Rs 1 when purchasing Nest Hub 2nd Gen from Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital. The offer will run until 26th January 2022 till stocks last and are subject to terms and conditions.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation Features

Nest Hub’s speaker is based on the same audio technology as Nest Audio and has 50 percent more bass than the original Hub.

The Nest Hub 2nd Gen features an edgeless glass display which functions as a beautiful digital photo frame. It is designed with recycled materials with its plastic mechanical parts containing 54 percent recycled post-consumer plastic.

In addition, the new Nest Hub has a floating glass display with no visible housing plastic on the front for an improved viewing experience. When Nest Hub isn’t being used, it shows off a user’s best shots from Google Photos automatically. The colours on the screen adjust to the light in the room so the photos aren’t too bright or too dim.

Further, the Nest Hub doesn’t include a camera, so you feel comfortable placing it in the private spaces of your home. The microphone can be turned off by simply sliding the hardware switch on the back of the device (an orange light indicates it has been disabled).

By default, the user’s audio recordings are not retained, and they can delete all their recent activity by simply saying things like “Ok Google, delete everything I said last week.” Guest Mode can be turned on with a simple voice command, so that the user’s Assistant activity won’t be saved to their Google account and personal results won’t be shown.