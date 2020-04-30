Advertisement

Google Meet video conferencing app is now free for all users

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 11:55 am

Latest News

Google Meet will be rolled out to general availability over the coming weeks and will also be available via the Meet mobile apps for iOS and Android.
Advertisement

Google has announced that its video conferencing app, Meet, will be made available for free to all Google account users starting next month. Google meet was till now only been available to enterprise users of Google's G Suite platform.

All advanced features of Google Meet, which were previously available to enterprise customers, will be made available to G Suite customers as well. Earlier people could join a Meet call without paying, but the call had to be started by someone with a paid G Suite account. Now everyone can start calls on Meet without paying anything.

Google Meet will be rolled out to general availability over the coming weeks and will also be available via the Meet mobile apps for iOS and Android. Starting in early May, anyone with an email address can sign up for Meet and enjoy many of the features such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view.

Google meet will be gradually expanding to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it’s available.

Google Meet has a 100-participant limit. Ordinarily, meetings would be limited to 60 minutes for the free product, but Google is not enforcing a time limit until after September 30.

Google Meet only became “Google Meet” earlier this month. Before that, the service was called Hangouts Meet. Recently Google added a new low-light mode to the app and it is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

In this Coronavirus pandemic times, people have been working from home and using video conferencing tools such as Zoom and Skype for office meetings as well as for social chats. Earlier this week, Facebook launched Messenger Rooms, will allow 50 users to make group video calls with ease. One can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events.

Google Hangouts Meet is now Google Meet

Google Meet to get Zoom like features

Google Meet new update brings low-light mode for Android and iOS

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google Meet Google Meet update Google Meet features

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Aarogya Setu app is now mandatory for all central government employees

How Tinder Passport is helping users to find their connection during India’s lockdown

Will Facebook Jio tie-up help Whatsapp Pay rollout?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies