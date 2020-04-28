Google Meet new update brings low-light mode for Android and iOS

The new update brings a new low-light mode and it is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

Google has started rolling out a new update to its popular video conferencing application, Google Meet. The new update brings a new low-light mode and it is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

The company has revealed that the low-light mode will be coming to all G Suite users. The iOS users will start receiving the update starting from today, while all Android users will get the update by May 11, 2020. The low-light mode is also available for Google Duo application.

The company has revealed that Meet will automatically detect if the user is in poor lighting conditions and turn on the low-light mode within 5 seconds. As the lighting conditions changes, the app will adapt to it automatically. “For example increasing enhancements as lighting conditions worsen and turning to process off when lighting conditions improve,” the company said.

Google says that the feature will be On by default and it works automatically. However, in order to turn off low-light mode, one can go to in-call settings menu. Google Meet is also reported to get some new Zoom-like features including tiled layout for video calling. Google Meets will now allow users to present a single Chrome tab. This means that you can now share higher quality video content from these tabs.

Google Meet will soon come with Noise Cancellation support in order to reduce ambient background noise in our home. All these features will roll out in the coming weeks and will initially be available to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education users on the web, with mobile support coming later.