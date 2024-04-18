Google Maps To Get Support For Satellite Connectivity: Leak

Satellite Connectivity in smartphones is a feature made popular by Apple and it seems like Google will now follow suit. The brand is already preparing to integrate satellite connectivity in its Pixel 9 series and a report suggests that Google will also bring the same to its Maps service.

Spotted by developer AssembleDebug on X (via Piunikaweb), the Google Maps beta v11.125 carries evidence suggesting the app would allow interaction with the satellites directly. The developer spotted three strings of code inside the APK file which suggests that Google Maps will allow you to update your location in the app via satellite at 15-minute intervals, up to five times a day.

This could be a useful and probably a life-saving feature if you’re stuck in an area with no network reception. The feature is set to work only with devices that support satellite connectivity, which according to a recent leak would include the Google Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro as well.

The same source recently also spotted an icon for upcoming Satellite Gateway app that will let users communicate with emergency services seamlessly. With evidence spotted for Satellite Connectivity support in Google Maps, it makes it clear that Google is definitely working on it behind closed doors and will be revealing everything to us when the Pixel 9 series launches later this year, possibly in early October.

Meanwhile, Google is planning to launch three smartphones under its Pixel 9 series this year, which would include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The vanilla model is set to have dual rear cameras while the Pro and Pro XL will get triple rear cams. All of them could be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor.