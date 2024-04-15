Here’s A Feature Pixel 9 Series Could Borrow From iPhone

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series has been leaked multiple times before but some information is still left, such as the satellite connectivity feature which the series may borrow from the Apple iPhones considering Apple was the first one to bring it to its smartphones with iPhone 14 series back in 2022. Here are all the details about the upcoming feature.

Google is seemingly planning on bringing satellite connectivity support to the Pixel lineup, beginning with the Google Pixel 9 series. It will be made possible via a new Samsung-made Modem Google will be using. The Tensor G4 SoC, coming first to the Pixel 9 series, is bringing a brand-new modem, and it will be the Samsung Modem 5400, according to a report by Android Authority.

The new modem will bring power and efficiency upgrades over the previous generations that were used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series. Along with improved stability, there’s support for 3GPP Rel. 17 which brings support for 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN), or satellite-based communication in other words.

The modem will be making its way to all the Tensor G4-powered devices that will have cellular support, including the Pixel 9 series and the next-generation Pixel Fold. The report says that Google is also working on a 5G tablet, codenamed “Clementine,” with the same modem. However, it’s unclear when or if the device will make it into the hands of the public.

The Pixel 9 series will be the first to support Android’s native satellite implementation. Much like the iPhone, it seems like the satellite connectivity feature will only be supported in the US models of Pixel 9 series at the time of launch via the T-Mobile carrier. The satellite link will allow for texting, but not calling. Additionally, a special “Satellite Gateway” app will allow for easy communications with emergency services via a feature called “Emergency SOS.” Aside from this feature, Google already seems to be taking notes from Apple for the entire Pixel 9 series lineup.