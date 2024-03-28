Is Google Taking Notes From Apple For Pixel 9 Series?

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro renders were leaked a while back and gave us our first look at the devices. However, it seems like those were the renders for the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, while a new set of renders have now also appeared, which are allegedly the renders for the vanilla Pixel 9. With the lineup consisting of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it seems like the strategy looks quite similar to that of another brand, and that’s Apple.

Google Pixel 9 Renders

According to the report from 91Mobiles citing OnLeaks as source, the renders shared earlier for Pixel 9 Pro were of Pixel 9 Pro XL while those which were deemed as Pixel 9 renders were originally for Pixel 9 Pro. Now, the actual Pixel 9 renders have also been shared which suggest that it will have the same design language as the Pro and Pro XL models but with some hardware differences.

First of all, the Pixel 9 will lose out on one rear camera; by the looks of it, it will likely be the periscope telephoto sensor. This means the handset will have two rear cameras housed inside a pill-shaped island, coupled with a flash. The front seems to have even bezels on all sides along with intensive curves.

The power button and volume keys are placed on the right side of a flat frame. The overall shape looks similar to that of the Galaxy S24. The smartphone will feature a 6.03-inch display, slightly smaller than the Pixel 9 Pro’s 6.1-inch display. The Pixel 9 Pro XL on the other hand, will have the biggest display.

Is Google inspired by Apple?

If you observe, Google is trying to replicate the same success formula Apple has had going on for years. It will have a bigger model, called Pixel 9 Pro XL that would actually compete with the Pro Max models of the iPhones.

The Pixel 9 Pro would go against the Pro models of the iPhone, where they also share almost the same compact form factor despite being a Pro phone. Finally, the Pixel 9 will compete with the vanilla iPhone models. Moreover, even some hardware omissions are the same in Pixel 9 as iPhone, such as dropping the telephoto sensor in the base model over the Pro and Pro Max (or Pro XL in Google’s case).

While it may not be a bad move, it would be interesting to see how this new strategy pans out for Google in the long run and whether it would be able to recreate the same success Apple has been seeing for so long.