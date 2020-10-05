Advertisement

Google delays mandating Play Store’s 30% cut policy in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 05, 2020 11:36 am

Latest News

Google has delayed its policy of getting as big as 30% of a cut for the in-app purchases made in any app published on play store. The delay has been implemented only in India over the issues raised by Indian startups. The policy goes live globally in September 2021.
Advertisement

Google, the californian-based tech company has been a source of concern for Indian startups where the company said last week that no application could bypass its 30% cut policy for every in-app purchase made in an app published on play store.

 

Now, as per TechCrunch, Google is postponing the enforcement of its new Play Store billing policy in India to April 2022. This move is a result of the informal coalition forged amongst Indian startups, concerning over the said policy. 

 

These startups include Paytm, Razorpay, Dream11, ShareChat, IndiaMART, etc. The concerns over the same rose after the incident where Google banned Paytm from the Play Store over gambling issues even though the ban ended just after a few hours. The ban came just in time when the IPL season was about to begin which made Paytm raise questions regarding why Google didn't inform about these issues way before when the IPL got delayed. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: What is Google's Policy on Betting and Gambling in Apps?

 

"We are setting up listening sessions with leading Indian startups to understand their concerns more deeply. We will be setting up Policy Workshops to help clear any additional questions about our Play Store policies. And we’re also extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Play billing system, to ensure they have enough time to implement the UPI for subscription payment option that will be made available on Google Play, for all apps that currently use an alternative payment system we set a timeline of 31st March 2022,” said Purnima Kochikar, Director of Business Development of Games & Applications at Google Play, in a statement to TechCrunch. 

 

As a result, India is also looking to introduce its own alternative to Google Play Store and Apple App Store which would have more lenient policies for Indian startups. 

 

The policy implementation delay has only been made for India, whereas the same policy will go live globally by September 2021.

 

Paytm, today, has also announced its own mini app store for Indian developers where than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program so that you can buy their products through the mini app store. 

 

The mini app store will have apps from all these brands in one place so you don't have to download a separate one for each app. Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges to take on Google over the 30% cut policy. 

Paytm app removed from Google Play Store, Paytm says users money safe

Paytm is Back on the Google Play Store

Whats is Google's Policy on Betting and Gambling in Apps?

Paytm launches the Android Mini App Store for Indian developers

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google Paytm

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Is Paytm Mini App Store, really an App store?

Paytm launches the Android Mini App Store for Indian developers

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies