Paytm launches the Android Mini App Store for Indian developers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 05, 2020 10:42 am

Paytm has launched the new mini app store for developers where consumers can buy products from various brands within a single app, without having to download a separate app for each brand.
Paytm, that was once just a payments-based application has now expanded in many more areas including selling products to users through their paytm mall. Now, the company is launching its own Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers to take their innovative products to the masses. 

 

If you ask what are mini apps, they are custom-built mobile websites that give users app-like experience without having to download the actual app, which would greatly benefit millions of citizens to save their limited data and phone memory. Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges. 

 

This move of publishing the apps on Paytm's mini app store without any charge is Paytm's own way to take on Google where the latter charges a 30% fee for every app published on the Google Play Store. India is already thinking to make an Indian alternative to Google's and Apple's App Stores, and this move comes just in support of that idea. 

 

Paytm's main aim with this application is to support small developers and businesses to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps which can be built using HTML and javascript technologies. This move by Paytm also promotes the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission by keeping the digital consumer spends within India. 

 

Currently, more than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program so that you can buy their products through the mini app store. For payments, developers of the apps will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and Cards to their users. 

 

The store comes with a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users. According to paytm, this app store has been running in beta phase with select users and witnessed over 12 million visits in the month of September.

 

The company believes that through this initiative India would be able to build a sustainable and thriving local technology ecosystem that resonates with the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Growing technology companies will get the opportunity to rely on India’s Paytm to contribute towards the overall growth of the Indian economy and create employment. 

Latest Smartphones
Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

