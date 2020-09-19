Whats is Google's Policy on Betting and Gambling in Apps?

Right after Paytm introduced PCL (Paytm Cricket League) which involved betting amongst users, Google removed the app from the Play Store since it violated the policy.

Advertisement

Paytm was banned yesterday and later it was back on pLay store for violating Google's Play gambling policies in India. Now, for those who aren't familiar with these policies and are wondering for what exactly Google made them, you've come to the right place.

Understanding Play Gambling Policies

Advertisement

Google has always been very strict when it comes to in-app transactions that developers implement in their apps, which is the only source of income for them besides ads. With Google's policy, the company ensures that its customers have a good and safe experience whilst developers build a sustainable business.



In this policy, Google has disallowed online casinos or any apps on which sports betting takes place. If an app redirects you to an external website, to participate in paid tournaments, to win real money or prizes, that's a clear violation of Google's policies and the app will be removed from the Play Store.

Also Read: Paytm is Now Back on the Play Store



Right after Paytm introduced PCL (Paytm Cricket League) which involved betting amongst users, Google removed the app from the Play Store since it violated the policy.



Similarly, the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League, Dream 11, is no longer available on the Play Store because it enables users to invest cash by creating their fantasy team and expect greater returns. Many more similar apps like Mobile Premier League, etc. have been removed from the Play Store.



Google, in a blog post, said, "We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently."