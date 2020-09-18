Paytm app removed from Google Play Store, Paytm says users money safe

Paytm’s fantasy sports service Paytm First Games, which is also available as a standalone app, was also pulled from the Play Store.

A piece of sad news for all the Paytm users in India. The Paytm app has now been removed from the Google Play Store. So the app is no longer available to download for Android users. However, the Paytm app for iOS is still available for download through Apple App Store.



It is to be also noted that all other apps including Paytm For Business, Paytm Money, Paytm Mall, and others owned by the company are still available on Play Store. The Paytm app has been removed because it allegedly violates the company’s new rules around online gambling and Play Store prohibits online casinos and other unregulated gambling apps.



As of now the Google Play listing of the Paytm app shows the message “We're sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server.” Android users will not be able the download the app but the existing Paytm app users can continue to use the mobile wallet and other services.



However Paytm in a tweet has confirmed that the Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. The company also reassured users that their money is completely safe, and they can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal.

Earlier in the day, Google in a blog post said “Understanding our Play gambling policies in India” where it highlighted the issues related to such apps that promote gambling in India. Google Play is designed to provide a safe and secure experience for our consumers while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses. Our global policies have always been designed with that goal in mind, considering the good of all our stakeholders.”



In the blog, Google’s Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy states, “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies. We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently."