Advertisement

Paytm app removed from Google Play Store, Paytm says users money safe

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 18, 2020 4:00 pm

Latest News

Paytm’s fantasy sports service Paytm First Games, which is also available as a standalone app, was also pulled from the Play Store.
Advertisement

A piece of sad news for all the Paytm users in India. The Paytm app has now been removed from the Google Play Store. So the app is no longer available to download for Android users. However, the Paytm app for iOS is still available for download through Apple App Store.

It is to be also noted that all other apps including Paytm For Business, Paytm Money, Paytm Mall, and others owned by the company are still available on Play Store. The Paytm app has been removed because it allegedly violates the company’s new rules around online gambling and Play Store prohibits online casinos and other unregulated gambling apps.

As of now the Google Play listing of the Paytm app shows the message “We're sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server.” Android users will not be able the download the app but the existing Paytm app users can continue to use the mobile wallet and other services.

However Paytm in a tweet has confirmed that the Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. The company also reassured users that their money is completely safe, and they can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal.

 

Paytm’s fantasy sports service Paytm First Games, which is also available as a standalone app, was also pulled from the Play Store.

Advertisement


Earlier in the day, Google in a blog post said “Understanding our Play gambling policies in India” where it highlighted the issues related to such apps that promote gambling in India. Google Play is designed to provide a safe and secure experience for our consumers while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses. Our global policies have always been designed with that goal in mind, considering the good of all our stakeholders.”

In the blog, Google’s Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy states, “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies. We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently."

Paytm Money launches Stock Broking for investors

Paytm all-in-one Android POS device launched in India

Paytm Postpaid gives easy access to credit of up to a lakh to Indians

Paytm Postpaid services expanded to more kirana stores and retail stores

Paytm Payments Bank issues Visa Debit cards to its customers

Paytm for Business app, Business Khata and All-in-One QR for merchant partners launched in India

Latest News from Paytm

You might like this

Tags: Paytm

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon Alexa now supports Hindi on Android and iOS app

Facebook accused of watching Instagram users through camera: Report

Best Prepaid plans to watch Dream11 IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP without a subscription

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies