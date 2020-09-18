Paytm is Back on the Google Play Store

Paytm was removed from the Google Play Store for violating Google's gambling policies

After being removed from the Play Store for "Violating" the privacy policy of Google, Paytm is now back on the Play store. Paytm in the meantime has also temporarily removed the cricket cashback component from its app which helped it come back to the Play Store.

Paytm was removed from the Google Play Store for violating Google's gambling policies. In a statement that Paytm released, it said, "We assure all our users that their balances & linked accounts are 100 per cent safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before."

Paytm recently launched PCL (Paytm Cricket League) which enables users to get cashback as they play in-app games. This game allowed users to get player stickers, collect them, and receive Paytm Cashback.

The company after their app was removed informed users, "Today afternoon, we received communication from Google that they are suspending our app because they believe this to be a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling."

The news of Paytm disappearing from the Play Store was a shocker as most of the people and shop keepers rely on Paytm for payments of goods and now that it's back, they can take a deep breath of relief.

It may be noted Paytm’s fantasy sports app Paytm First Games, which is also available as a standalone app, has still not be made back to the play store. It was also removed in the morning.The other apps by the company namely Paytm For Business, Paytm Money and Paytm Mall were not removed from the play store.





