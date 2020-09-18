Advertisement

Paytm is Back on the Google Play Store

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : September 18, 2020 10:05 pm

Latest News

Paytm was removed from the Google Play Store for violating Google's gambling policies
Advertisement

After being removed from the Play Store for "Violating" the privacy policy of Google, Paytm is now back on the Play store. Paytm in the meantime has also temporarily removed the cricket cashback component from its app which helped it come back to the Play Store.

 

Paytm was removed from the Google Play Store for violating Google's gambling policies. In a statement that Paytm released, it said, "We assure all our users that their balances & linked accounts are 100 per cent safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before."

Advertisement

 

Paytm recently launched PCL (Paytm Cricket League) which enables users to get cashback as they play in-app games. This game allowed users to get player stickers, collect them, and receive Paytm Cashback.

 

The company after their app was removed informed users, "Today afternoon, we received communication from Google that they are suspending our app because they believe this to be a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling."

 

The news of Paytm disappearing from the Play Store was a shocker as most of the people and shop keepers rely on Paytm for payments of goods and now that it's back, they can take a deep breath of relief.

 

It may be noted  Paytm’s fantasy sports app Paytm First Games, which is also available as a standalone app, has still not be made back to the play store. It was also removed in the morning.The other apps by the company namely Paytm For Business, Paytm Money and  Paytm Mall were not removed from the play store. 


 

Paytm Money launches Stock Broking for investors

Paytm app removed from Google Play Store, Paytm says users money safe

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Latest News from Paytm

You might like this

Tags: Paytm

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Paytm app removed from Google Play Store, Paytm says users money safe

Amazon Alexa now supports Hindi on Android and iOS app

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies