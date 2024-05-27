Google Chrome for iPhone & iPad Now Allows Menu Bar and Carousel Customisation

Google Chrome Browser for iPhone and iPad are receiving a new update that introduces the ability to customize the menu bar and the carousel for an enhanced and personalised browsing experience. The new customisable menu bar is being made available via an update for the browser that carries version number 125.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the new update for Google Chrome on iPad and iPhone allows you to customise the menu bar via a new “Customise Menu” button that can be found when you scroll down to the bottom in the said menu. For those unaware, the menu bar is the same menu that appears when you tap on the three-dot overflow button at the right corner.

Previously, this menu showed icons that were used the most by the user under the section labelled “Show frequently used items first.” Now, you can turn it off by toggling the “Smart Sort Menu Bar.” Instead, users can now completely remove everything from the carousel except for Settings and Site Information. Icons you can remove include Bookmarks, Downloads, History, Password Manager, Reading List, Recent Tabs, Track Price, and What’s New.

Read More: Voice Typing in Google Docs: Coming Soon To Microsoft Edge & Safari Users

As for the Actions List, options which you can rearrange or remove include:

Follow

Add to Bookmarks

Add to Reading List

Clear Browsing Data

Translate

Request Desktop Site

Find in Page…

Zoom Text…

There’s no information on whether the feature would also make it to Android, but its a necessary one for Chrome on Android as the same menu can stretch across the whole screen length of the device as it has a lot of options which many may not be using on a daily basis. Moreover, they could be a bit overwhelming for new users.