Google brings Meet to Gmail on iOS and Android

A new Meet tab on phone’s Gmail app will be visible in the coming weeks where one can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap.

Advertisement

Google announced its video conferencing app, Meet, to be made available for free to all Google account users in April this year. It was initially available for Gmail on the web, and now they are bringing Meet to Gmail on Android and iOS, so that you can easily join video meetings from your inbox.





A new Meet tab on phone’s Gmail app will be visible in the coming weeks where one can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap.

Advertisement



To start a meeting, users can tap on “New meeting” to start a meeting instantly. The meeting can be shared via a meeting link to share, or to schedule a meeting in Calendar. If you tap on “Join with a code,” you can join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code.



If you don’t want Meet to appear as a tab in the Gmail app, access the Settings from the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your inbox, tap on your account, scroll down and uncheck Meet.

Gmail is available for download via the Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS.

Google is planning to introduce a new background blur option during a video call. The upcoming feature was spotted on the latest Google Meet version 41.5 that has started rolling out on the Play Store. With this, it is unclear whether the feature will be available for Android at first and then rolled to other users or all of them will get the feature at the same time.

Earlier, Google added a new low-light mode to the app and it is available for both iOS and Android platforms.