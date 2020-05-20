Advertisement

Google Meet may soon allow you to blur background during video call

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 2:47 pm

Latest News

The company is planning to introduce a new background blur option during a video call.

 

Google is said to be working on a feature for its popular video conferencing application, the Google Meet. The company is planning to introduce a new background blur option during a video call. 

 

As per a report by 9to5Google, the latest APK teardown reveals that the company is looking at an option to automatically blur the background during a video call. The report highlights the upcoming feature was spotted on the latest Google Meet version 41.5 that has started rolling out on the Play Store. With this, it is unclear whether the feature will be available for Android at first and then rolled to other users or all of them will get the feature at the same time. Furthermore, the functionality of the upcoming blur feature is not known at the moment. 

 

Interestingly, almost all of its competitors like Microsoft Teams, Zoom and more are offering background blur features with their respective video-conferencing application. Interestingly, Google Duo also comes with a background blur feature known as Portrait Mode. So, it would be interesting to see how fast the company will bring this feature to its Google Meet application. 

 

Previously, Google started integrating its Google Meet video conferencing service into Gmail. Multiple users have reported the integration of Google Meet application on Gmail.

 

Users are seeing the link on the left sidebar panel and it allows users to start a meeting or join a meeting without switching between apps. Once a user clicks on the Start a Meeting, a new window opens up and one can choose the meeting name and share the URL or code with other people.

 

Google Meet is free, will it bother Microsoft, Zoom and Slack?

Google Meet starts rolling out Gmail integration, should Zoom worry?

How to make Google Meet video calls from Gmail

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google Meet Google Meet feature Google Meet new feature Google Meet background blur Google

 

0 Comments

