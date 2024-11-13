Google Adds File Upload Support for Gems in Gemini

Google is adding file upload support for Gems in Gemini, along with a series of premade Gems that are specific to business uses for Gemini for Workspace add-on subscribers. Google says that Gems in Gemini has “been one of the most used Gemini Advanced features.”

Starting today, file upload support for Gems in Gemini is rolling out to all subscribers of Gemini Advanced (included in a Gemini for Google Workspace plan). With this, users will be equipping the Gem to provide more tailored and contextually relevant responses.

Files serve as source material to help your Gems provide accurate and relevant responses. Referencing your files in your Gems can unlock a new level of customization, such as answering questions based on your files, assisting in content creation, or addressing business needs. Starting in English, this feature is available for Gemini Advanced subscribers via Google One and Google Workspace.

Additionally, Gemini for Workspace subscribers will soon have access to six new premade Gems targeting business use cases:

Marketing insights can help marketers focus on tasks such as calculating customer acquisition cost or leveraging historical data to forecast future behavior.

can help marketers focus on tasks such as calculating customer acquisition cost or leveraging historical data to forecast future behavior. Sales pitch ideator can help sales teams create compelling pitch materials to drive conversions.

can help sales teams create compelling pitch materials to drive conversions. Hiring consultant can help hiring teams create consistent job descriptions or interview questions.

can help hiring teams create consistent job descriptions or interview questions. Outreach specialist can help sales and customer support teams to craft personalized messages to customers.

can help sales and customer support teams to craft personalized messages to customers. Copy creator can help marketing teams write compelling on-brand content.

can help marketing teams write compelling on-brand content. Sentiment analyzer can help customer-facing teams analyze feedback and reveal sentiment trends over time.

“These premade Gems are optimized to help business users take on role-specific tasks to accelerate their workplace productivity,” says Google.

Next, rolling out over the coming weeks, business users will be able to log in with their Google Workspace account to use the Gemini mobile App on Android. This will enable users to do research or find quick answers while on the go. With the form factor of mobile, users will be able to unlock the multi-modal capabilities of Gemini. For example, one could take pictures of handwritten notes and export them into Google Docs or Gmail, or create presentation-ready visualizations of a chart that was drawn on a whiteboard, all with the enterprise data protections.