Microsoft Debuts Copilot 3D: All Details

Microsoft has announced Copilot 3D, an AI-powered tool that is claimed to make “3D creation more accessible.” “With just a single image anyone can start shaping ideas into three dimensions. No steep learning curve. No intimidating software,” said Microsoft in a blog post.

What is Copilot 3D: Features, Availability, How to Use?

Copilot 3D is an AI-powered tool exclusive to Copilot Labs that lets users turn a single image into a fully rendered 3D model. It’s designed to make 3D creation fast, accessible, and intuitive, all without having any prior experience in the area. “Whether you’re exploring ideas, testing a concept, or guiding hands-on learning, Copilot 3D supports imaginative experimentation without the complexity of traditional 3D software,” as per the company.

While a paid subscription is not required, users must be signed in with their personal Microsoft Account to access this feature. Copilot 3D is available to users globally.

To use Copilot 3D, navigate to the ‘copilot.com’ website on any modern browser. At this time, the company recommends to use it on a desktop computer, but the feature is accessible via mobile browsers too. The feature supports 2D-to-3D image generation, while downloads are supported in GLB format only.

Uploaded images are used by Copilot to generate your 3D models and process your request. At this time, Microsoft does not use uploaded images for training or personalization. Additionally, Copilot 3D supports PNG or JPG files under 10MB.

”Keep in mind – all images you upload should be original images that you own or have the rights to use. Do not upload images that infringe third-party rights (including copyright, trademark, or publicity rights), violate the privacy of others, include depictions of individuals without consent, or otherwise violates the Microsoft Service Agreement and Copilot Code of Conduct,” the company noted.





