Google Vids is rolling out to Workspace users, as spotted by multiple Google Workspace users. The Workspace suite of apps includes Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs/Sheets/Slides, Chat, and Meet, and Google Vids is the latest addition for users to create collaborative and shareable videos through a more convenient way than ever. Google Vids was first announced in April earlier this year.

As stated on docs.google.com/videos, Google Vids is “designed to help teams in customer service, learning and development, project ops and marketing tell more engaging stories at work through video.” Using Gemini in Vids, one can create an initial video storyboard with suggested scenes, stock media, background music and more, with only a prompt and a file from your Drive.

Google is marketing Vids as a new workspace tool for fun storytelling alongside other tools like PowerPoint, Docs, Sheets, etc. “People tell stories at work every day, whether it’s HR onboarding new employees to the organisation’s mission, the training team creating digital learning experiences, or a salesperson pitching a new client on the benefits of their offering”, says Google in a blog post. Some of the best use cases of Google Vids highlighted by Google include:

Customer service teams use it to enhance help center articles with videos.

Company leaders create and share company-wide updates and announcements in video format.

Learning and development teams are producing employee training tutorials.

Marketing teams creating campaign recaps.

Project management teams use it for meeting recaps, business updates, and report sharing.

In addition, AI-powered features in Google Vids—such as “Help me create,” “Generate a voiceover,” “Remove image backgrounds,” “Generate an image,” and the “Recording studio read-along teleprompter”—are free for all users until December 31, 2025. Google mentioned that usage limits for these AI features may be introduced starting in 2026, and the company will inform users in advance for the same.

Google Vids is rolling out now and may take up to 15 days to become fully available for Google Workspace accounts, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, and Education Plus. Google recommends updating your Browser to the latest version for the best experience. Supported browsers include Chrome, Firefox, and EDGE (for Windows devices only).