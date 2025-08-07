Google Debuts Guided Learning in Gemini, Integrated Visuals in Responses, and More

Google has announced the debut of Guided Learning in Gemini as a part of a new suite of learning tools in its AI platform for everyone. The company also announced that it is now offering students in the U.S. as well as Japan, Indonesia, Korea and Brazil a free one-year subscription to Google’s AI Pro plan to “help make the most of AI’s power for their studies.” The company began offering it to college students in India last month.

With Guided Learning in Gemini, users can build a deep understanding of the topic instead of just getting quick answers by acting like your personal AI learning companion. Guided Learning breaks down problems step-by-step, and adapts explanations to your needs to help you uncover the “how” and “why” behind concepts.

One can take advantage of it for creating study guides with their course files or explaining tough concepts with videos and visuals. The feature works quite similar to OpenAI’s new Study Mode in ChatGPT. Guided Learning in Gemini provides rich, multimodal responses — including images, diagrams, videos and interactive quizzes — that can help you build and test your knowledge by focusing on the process, not just the answer.

Next, Google is making the learning experience in Gemini richer and more engaging by automatically integrating high-quality images, diagrams and YouTube videos directly into responses. When you ask about complex topics like the process of photosynthesis or the parts of a cell, Gemini will proactively include visuals in its response for easier understanding of the topic.

Now, you can also ask Gemini to instantly create flashcards and study guides based on your quiz results or other class materials, providing a simple and effective way to review key concepts and reinforce your learning.