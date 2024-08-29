Google Gemini Gets Gems; Imagen 3 Also Rolled Out

Google announced Gems for Gemini earlier in May this year and it is now rolling out for Gemini Advanced users. Gems can be considered as subject matter experts on various topics the user wants them to be experts on. In addition, Google also rolled out Imagen 3, its latest image generation model with enhanced creative image generation capabilities.

What are Gems in Gemini?

Over the coming days, Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise subscribers can start creating and chatting with Gems, the custom versions of Gemini first previewed at I/O. You can customise Gems in Google Gemini to act as an expert on topics or refine them toward your specific goals. One can simply write instructions for their Gem, give it a name, and then chat with it whenever they want.

For instance, you can create a team of experts to help you think through a challenging project, brainstorm ideas for an upcoming event, or write the perfect caption for a social media post. Google notes that your Gem can also remember a detailed set of instructions you give it to help you save time on tedious, repetitive, or difficult tasks.

Google is also releasing a set of premade Gems for different scenarios, which are as follows:

Learning coach helps you break down complex topics, making them easier to understand.

helps you break down complex topics, making them easier to understand. Brainstormer gives you easy inspiration — from fresh ideas for a themed party to the perfect gift for an upcoming birthday.

gives you easy inspiration — from fresh ideas for a themed party to the perfect gift for an upcoming birthday. Career guide unlocks your career potential with detailed plans to refine your skills and achieve your career goals.

unlocks your career potential with detailed plans to refine your skills and achieve your career goals. Writing editor can elevate your writing through clear, constructive feedback on everything from grammar to structure.

can elevate your writing through clear, constructive feedback on everything from grammar to structure. Coding partner levels up your coding skills and can help you build projects and learn as you go.

Gems are now rolling out on desktop and mobile devices to Gemini Advanced, Gemini Business and Gemini Enterprise users in more than 150 countries in most languages, the company said in a blog post.

What is Imagen 3?

Imagen 3 is the latest version of Google’s image generation model which is utilised by Gemini for creating photos through prompts the user gives. Imagen 3 is coming to all Gemini Apps and its availability will be expanded to users in all languages in the coming days.

With Imagen 3, Gemini can generate images with just a few words. You can even ask Gemini to create images in various styles — like photorealistic landscapes, textured oil paintings or whimsical claymation scenes. Considering the examples shared by Google showcasing the difference between Imagen 2 and Imagen 3, the images created by the latter appear more detailed with a higher Resolution and vibrant colours.

Google clarifies that Imagen 3 brings advanced image generation capabilities that come with built-in safeguards and adhere to its product design principles. According to Google, across a wide range of benchmarks, Imagen 3 performs favourably compared to other image generation models available. And as with Imagen 2, Google uses SynthID, its own tool for watermarking AI-generated images.