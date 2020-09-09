Goldmedal Electricals launches its Wi-Fi Router + Extender

Goldmedal’s Wi-Fi Router + Extender is a hassle-free modular device that can be easily installed into a switch plate.

Goldmedal Electricals has introduced an innovative Wi-Fi Router + Extender which is a smart solution for all your internet connection needs. The Wi-Fi Router + Extender is available at select retail outlets at a starting price of Rs. 7,899.



With the ongoing pandemic, working from home has become the new normal and it calls for a steady and reliable Wi-Fi network in every corner of one’s home. This unique device not only ensures uninterrupted and consistent Wi-Fi connectivity as a Wi-Fi router but also works as a repeater to extend the network signal to the remotest corners of a home or office.



Goldmedal’s Wi-Fi Router + Extender is a hassle-free modular device that can be easily installed into a switch plate. The device can function in various modes depending on your need— such as router mode, access point, repeater bridge, and repeater. This innovative product also has an inbuilt USB port that can be used for charging devices. It operates at a frequency of 2.4 GHz and offers a transfer rate of 300 MBPs.



Commenting on the launch of the Wi-Fi Router + Extender, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said, “We are excited to launch a product that is the need of the hour in almost every household during the current times. Goldmedal’s Wi-Fi Router + Extender has been designed to provide uninterrupted network and stable connection for a multi-device household covering a wider area. Working from home demands a high performing wireless network and a product like the Wi-Fi Router + Extender will boost the network range and speed. It is a one-product solution for slow Internet, network interruption and dead zone issues.”

Goldmedal Electricals recently launched i-Sense FM-Bluetooth Music Player. The i- Sense FM-Bluetooth Player is available at select retail outlets at a starting price of Rs 7,500.



Goldmedal’s Bluetooth player with FM is a simple-to-use music player that is stylish yet compact in dimension. The i-sense FM-Bluetooth player not only allows one to play FM radio or music from any Bluetooth-enabled MP3 device, an additional line output allows connection to Hi-Fi or multi-room systems.

