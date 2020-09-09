Advertisement

Goldmedal Electricals launches its Wi-Fi Router + Extender

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 09, 2020 5:41 pm

Latest News

Goldmedal’s Wi-Fi Router + Extender is a hassle-free modular device that can be easily installed into a switch plate.
Advertisement

Goldmedal Electricals has introduced an innovative Wi-Fi Router + Extender which is a smart solution for all your internet connection needs. The Wi-Fi Router + Extender is available at select retail outlets at a starting price of Rs. 7,899.

With the ongoing pandemic, working from home has become the new normal and it calls for a steady and reliable Wi-Fi network in every corner of one’s home. This unique device not only ensures uninterrupted and consistent Wi-Fi connectivity as a Wi-Fi router but also works as a repeater to extend the network signal to the remotest corners of a home or office.

Goldmedal’s Wi-Fi Router + Extender is a hassle-free modular device that can be easily installed into a switch plate. The device can function in various modes depending on your need— such as router mode, access point, repeater bridge, and repeater. This innovative product also has an inbuilt USB port that can be used for charging devices. It operates at a frequency of 2.4 GHz and offers a transfer rate of 300 MBPs.

Commenting on the launch of the Wi-Fi Router + Extender, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said, “We are excited to launch a product that is the need of the hour in almost every household during the current times. Goldmedal’s Wi-Fi Router + Extender has been designed to provide uninterrupted network and stable connection for a multi-device household covering a wider area. Working from home demands a high performing wireless network and a product like the Wi-Fi Router + Extender will boost the network range and speed. It is a one-product solution for slow Internet, network interruption and dead zone issues.”

 

Goldmedal Electricals recently launched i-Sense FM-Bluetooth Music Player. The i- Sense FM-Bluetooth Player is available at select retail outlets at a starting price of Rs 7,500.

Goldmedal’s Bluetooth player with FM is a simple-to-use music player that is stylish yet compact in dimension. The i-sense FM-Bluetooth player not only allows one to play FM radio or music from any Bluetooth-enabled MP3 device, an additional line output allows connection to Hi-Fi or multi-room systems.

Advertisement

Goldmedal Electricals launches IoT enabled i-Touch Wi-Fi 6 module smart switch for Rs 9,999

Goldmedal Electricals launches i- Sense Senso Switch for Rs 3,999

Goldmedal Electricals launches i-Sense FM-Bluetooth Music Player

Latest News from Goldmedal Electricals

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer with Android 9 and dedicated remote at Rs 3,499

Goldmedal Electricals launches i-Sense FM-Bluetooth Music Player

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India for Rs 2799

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG
Poco M2 1st Impression

Poco M2 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies